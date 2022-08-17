SC Supreme Court temporarily blocks abortion law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Planned Parenthood announced Wednesday the South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily blocked South Carolina’s six week SB.1 ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ abortion law.

The unanimous vote comes after Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the Greenville Women’s Clinic sued. The bill had previously been blocked in federal courts but went into effect on June 27 after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe V. Wade.

SC Supreme Court has just temporarily blocked South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban from being enforced as abortion providers’ lawsuit in state court against the “Fetal Heartbeat Law” continues. The law had been in effect since late June. pic.twitter.com/op4GaHCT8G — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) August 17, 2022

The lawsuit asked the courts to consider if the bill violated the South Carolina constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection. It argues that the law does not provide adequate protections for women’s health and conditions sexual assault survivors’ access to healthcare on providing personal information to law enforcement.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson petitioned the court to declare the law constitutional in July.

The lawsuit went before a trial court, which refused to rule on it and agreed to transfer the case to the South Carolina Supreme Court. An emergency injunction request was denied on July 26.

On July 27 a separate motion was filed to block the law while litigation continues. The Supreme Court has granted a temporary injunction.

Jenny Black, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic said,

“We applaud the court’s decision to protect the people of South Carolina from this cruel law that interferes with a person’s private medical decision. For more than six weeks, patients have been forced to travel hundreds of miles for an abortion or suffer the life-altering consequences of forced pregnancy. Today the court has granted our patients a welcome reprieve, but the fight to restore bodily autonomy to the people of South Carolina is far from over. No matter what happens, we will never stop fighting for our patients’ right to make their own decisions about their bodies and futures.”

Wilson said of Wednesday’s injunction, “While we are disappointed, it’s important to point out this is a temporary injunction. The court didn’t rule on the constitutionality of the Fetal Heartbeat law. We will continue to defend the law.”

Planned Parenthood said in a statement, “Medical providers can immediately return to providing abortions after six weeks of pregnancy (but before 20) while this case proceeds. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic will return to providing abortions past six weeks as soon as possible, likely this week.”

McMaster’s office responded to the injunction, “We always knew that we would need to fight to defend the Fetal Heartbeat Act. We successfully did so in the federal court system and we’re confident that we will prevail in state court.”

Joe Cunningham, the Democrat gubernatorial candidate said,

“The South Carolina Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to block the six-week abortion ban is great news for the people of South Carolina. This blatant government invasion of privacy should have never become law and I am relieved to see the Court put it on hold.

This draconian law is not based in science and strips women of their fundamental freedoms. This law is bad for South Carolina families, doctors, and businesses.

Our fight is far from over but today’s ruling is another sign that the people of South Carolina want more freedoms - not less.”

House Speaker Murrell Smith said, “I am extremely disappointed in the Court’s decision to temporarily halt South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat law. The law is the overwhelming will of the South Carolina Legislature, and therefore a reflection of the will of the people of this state. However disappointing this decision may be, I remain confident of the law’s constitutionality and look forward to it being the law of our state once again.”

We have embedded the temporary injunction below.

Planned Parenthood by Nevin Smith on Scribd

