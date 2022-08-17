Salisbury woman charged with trafficking heroin

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation by police in Salisbury has led to the arrest of a 33-year-old woman on drug trafficking charges.

Nichelle Nicole Cherry was charged on Saturday with trafficking heroin/opium. She was placed in the Rowan Detention Center under a bond of $300,000.

Police said the investigation began in March, 10, 2019, when they went to a house in the 200 block of W. Henderson St. at 7:30 a.m. to serve a warrant.

Cherry is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, August 24.

