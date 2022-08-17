NC DHHS Flu
Salisbury woman charged with trafficking heroin

Charges stem from investigation that began in 2019
Nichelle Nicole Cherry was charged.
Nichelle Nicole Cherry was charged.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation by police in Salisbury has led to the arrest of a 33-year-old woman on drug trafficking charges.

Nichelle Nicole Cherry was charged on Saturday with trafficking heroin/opium. She was placed in the Rowan Detention Center under a bond of $300,000.

Police said the investigation began in March, 10, 2019, when they went to a house in the 200 block of W. Henderson St. at 7:30 a.m. to serve a warrant.

Cherry is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, August 24.

