Salisbury woman charged with trafficking heroin
Charges stem from investigation that began in 2019
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation by police in Salisbury has led to the arrest of a 33-year-old woman on drug trafficking charges.
Nichelle Nicole Cherry was charged on Saturday with trafficking heroin/opium. She was placed in the Rowan Detention Center under a bond of $300,000.
Police said the investigation began in March, 10, 2019, when they went to a house in the 200 block of W. Henderson St. at 7:30 a.m. to serve a warrant.
Cherry is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, August 24.
