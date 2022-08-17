Salisbury police investigating shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the northwest portion of the city.

Officers say a man was shot around 3:40 p.m. in a neighborhood off the 300 block of Partee Street.

According to police, he is expected to be OK. The circumstances leading up to the shooting, and whether any arrests have been made, was not immediately clear.

Check back with WBTV.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.