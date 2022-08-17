NC DHHS Flu
Salisbury police investigating shooting

The shooting happened off Partee Street.
Salisbury police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the...
Salisbury police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the northwest portion of the city.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the northwest portion of the city.

Officers say a man was shot around 3:40 p.m. in a neighborhood off the 300 block of Partee Street.

According to police, he is expected to be OK. The circumstances leading up to the shooting, and whether any arrests have been made, was not immediately clear.

Check back with WBTV.com for the latest information.

