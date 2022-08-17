NC DHHS Flu
One killed in crash on S. Tryon St. in southwest Charlotte, Medic says

Drivers are asked to use caution and try to find an alternate route, as there are significant delays in the area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of South Tryon Street is closed in southwest Charlotte following a deadly traffic crash Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, outbound South Tryon Street is closed at the 1100 block of Garden Oaks Lane due to the collision.

Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Drivers are asked to use caution and try to find an alternate route, as there are significant delays in the area.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

