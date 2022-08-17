One killed in crash on S. Tryon St. in southwest Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of South Tryon Street is closed in southwest Charlotte following a deadly traffic crash Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, outbound South Tryon Street is closed at the 1100 block of Garden Oaks Lane due to the collision.

Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Drivers are asked to use caution and try to find an alternate route, as there are significant delays in the area.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.