Mecklenburg Co. Public Health to offer monkeypox vaccine intradermally

The vaccine will now be injected under the skin and not into muscle or deeper tissue.(Gray)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Public Health is now administering the monkeypox vaccine intradermally.

The vaccine is available to individuals 18 years of age and older who are determined to be at high risk for monkeypox infection.

The change will increase the total number of doses available for use by up to five-fold, officials say.

“This will allow us to serve more high-risk residents who are patiently waiting to be vaccinated and maximize the potential for us to contain this outbreak. I am so proud of our clinical team for pivoting and preparing to make this transition so quickly,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, director of Mecklenburg County Public Health.

The vaccine is free, and officials say it can prevent illness or lead to less severe symptoms if given within two weeks after exposure to the virus.

[Read also: Health officials confirm first case of monkeypox in N.C.]

Currently, the vaccine is being offered at no cost to adults 18 years of age and older who self-identify as high risk according to the following criteria:

  • Identified close contacts to confirmed cases
  • Men who have sex with men, or transgender people, who report one or more of the following in the last 90 days:
    • Having multiple or anonymous sex partners
    • Being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection
    • Receiving HIV PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis)

People who have monkeypox should not get vaccinated. People who have recovered are expected to have long-term immunity at this time and are not likely to benefit from vaccination.

For questions, visit the monkeypox webpage or contact our hotline at 980-314-9400 (option 1 for English or 8 for Spanish) and select option 4, Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

