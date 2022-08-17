Juvenile charged with murder in 14-year-old’s shooting death in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old in northwest Charlotte last week.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to Southwest Boulevard, near Birch Townhomes, for a shooting shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Police found the victim, identified by law enforcement as 14-year-old Gregory Lacorde Holmes, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Atrium Main where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the case was ruled a homicide. On Aug. 12, detectives arrested a juvenile for Holmes’ murder, according to the CMPD.

The suspect was taken to a juvenile detention facility and served with a secure custody order for the charge of murder, authorities said.

On Tuesday night, Holmes’ family and friends came together for a candlelight vigil, hugging each other and begging other young people to put down the guns.

“Put the guns down. Put the guns down. Just do it. ‘Cause, how would you feel if someone did that to your family? You’ll feel the same pain as someone else,” 9-year-old Mario Johnson, Gregory Holmes’ brother, said at the vigil.

