Investigation begins after fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-77 N near uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It took nearly 12 hours, but Interstate 77 outside uptown Charlotte is back open after a fiery crash that created a traffic nightmare for Tuesday’s morning commute.

Early Wednesday morning, there is still charred pavement on I-77, near the John Belk Freeway, where that tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire.

Update; Tractor Trailer Fire on I-77N at exit 9; tractor trailer was carrying produce; no danger to the environment. https://t.co/0EkSM7XXqh pic.twitter.com/b7Vcazgw6b — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 16, 2022

The driver, Curtis Lyons, was taken to the hospital and is going to be OK. Authorities said he was cited for failure to maintain the lane.

WBTV is working to learn more about him, including his driving history.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s 2020 data, that spot on I-77 has a daily average of 112,000 vehicles.

An attorney who deals with workers compensation, personal injury, and car and truck crashes says investigators will look at the driver’s log to determine how long he’d been on the road. That is due to strict federal laws that place limits on stretches on continuous driving.

Another major step will be pulling the engine control module, which shows everything from how long the truck was on the road since its last stop to whether the brakes were applied ahead of the collision, according to the attorney.

The driver likely will file a workers compensation claim against the company, a claim that would likely get denied if it turns out he was negligent.

Authorities said the driver was contracted out by Walmart, and the company confirmed that.

According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, it takes as much as 48 hours for a crash report to be released.

WBTV will have more on that report once it’s available.

