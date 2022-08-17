NC DHHS Flu
Getting back on a good sleep routine as school resumes

Now is the time to start adjusting that sleep schedule.
Dr. Rhonda Patt, with Atrium Health Levine Children’s Charlotte Pediatrics, joined us with suggestions on getting your kids back on a good sleeping routine.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether your kids are already back in school or they have a couple more weeks left of summer vacation, this is the time of year where sleep schedules are thrown off and everyone is trying to get used to going to bed and getting up earlier.

So, now is the time to start adjusting that sleep schedule.

Dr. Rhonda Patt, the medical director of Atrium Health Levine Children’s Charlotte Pediatrics, joined us with suggestions on getting your kids back on a good sleeping routine.

