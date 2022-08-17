NC DHHS Flu
Gaston Co. Schools welcoming back students for new school year

About 30,000 filled the halls of the district’s 56 schools.
Students filled the halls of schools in Gaston County today for the first time in months as the 2022-2023 school year started.
Students filled the halls of schools in Gaston County today for the first time in months as the 2022-2023 school year started.(WBTV)
By Courtney Cole and Brandy Beard
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Students filled the halls of schools in Gaston County today for the first time in months as the 2022-2023 school year started.

About 30,000 students are registered with Gaston County Schools, making it the ninth largest district in the state.

READ ALSO: Gaston Co. Schools teachers prepare for the first day of school

The district is starting school about a week and a half early compared to other districts in the area. According to a press release from Gaston County Schools, the decision to start earlier was made so students can wrap up first semester exams before winter break.

For more information about Gaston County Schools, click here.

