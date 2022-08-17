Gaston Co. Schools welcoming back students for new school year

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Students filled the halls of schools in Gaston County today for the first time in months as the 2022-2023 school year started.

About 30,000 students are registered with Gaston County Schools, making it the ninth largest district in the state.

The district is starting school about a week and a half early compared to other districts in the area. According to a press release from Gaston County Schools, the decision to start earlier was made so students can wrap up first semester exams before winter break.

