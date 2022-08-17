“Flowed like a firehose”: Neighbors in Elizabeth say stormwater from Charlotte Credit Union development is flooding street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People living on Sunnyside Avenue in Elizabeth say stormwater from Central Avenue is rushing down into their neighborhood.

They say the issues started back in 2003 when Charlotte Metro Credit Union built a drive-thru location.

“They created a sloped lot of all pavement and in the one corner they had all the water drained from three plastic pipes,” neighbor Joe Duke said. “So it flowed like a firehose into our yards.”

Now they say it’s getting worse as the credit union builds a new branch that also backs up to their street.

“It used to be clear water and now it’s brown water and a ton more,” he said. “Even if it rains slightly we would get water just pouring through the yards. We were like hey what can we do? How can we make this better?”

Duke says Charlotte Metro Credit Union sent him a letter saying “the root of the problem is this: City of Charlotte/Mecklenburg County never installed stormwater drains or pipes on Piedmont Street or Sunnyside Avenue.”

But according to a city spokesperson, “drainage systems are installed by private developers during the land development process. The Sunnyside area was developed several decades ago and drainage infrastructure was not installed by the developer at that time. No drainage projects are planned for this area.”

That spokesperson also told WBTV that “the developer is required to comply with the City’s Post-Construction Stormwater Ordinance (PCSO) and has an approved stormwater management plan for a portion of the site. The remaining property is currently in the process of obtaining approval.”

The people living here say they just want their backyards back.

“We need a modern engineering design,” Duke said. “They need to be responsible for the water. They just can’t keep pouring it into neighbors’ yards and have no responsibility.”

If a solution is coming, neighbor Neal Sellers hopes it comes soon.

“The city and the credit union should work together to help solve their problem rather than give it to us,” Sellers said.

A spokesperson for Charlotte Metro Credit Union told WBTV in a statement:

At Charlotte Metro Credit Union, we value the trust of our community and seek to do everything we can to limit the impact of our Central Branch construction on neighboring residences. We have been working actively with our contractors to improve stormwater drainage and to redirect water runoff to improve conditions for residents on Sunnyside Ave. We are in regular communication with local residents related to this issue and several steps have already been taken to improve conditions. We will continue to evaluate additional remedies should further issues arise. We are committed to being a good neighbor to the Elizabeth community and, long term, we will be ensuring that stormwater drainage will bypass neighboring yards so that future drainage issues will be avoided.

Duke says they are concerned about what will happen when they break ground on the new headquarters. He says Charlotte Metro Credit Union told him their solution is to send the water through a 15 inch pipe on Piedmont Street.

According to a CMCU press release, the company will begin construction on its new primary office building on the corner of Central Avenue and Piedmont Street in Charlotte in the first quarter of 2023. The two-story, 48,000 square-foot facility will serve as the credit union’s headquarters and home to the growing organization’s operations and administration staff which currently deliver financial services for over 92,000 members.

