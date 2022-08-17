First Alert for showers, storms likely on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will continue to stay below average today with slim rain chances, but better rain chances and a warming trend lie ahead.

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm

Next few days: Temps stay near 80 degrees, few showers

First Alert Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely AM/PM

Today will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers throughout the day. High temperatures will remain cooler than average in the lower 80s, but still well above yesterday’s 73 degrees. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-60s with a few light showers in the morning, especially in the high country.

Thursday will see partly sunny skies with high temperatures around 82 degrees. Spotty showers can be expected once again during the day.

Not one 90° day in sight!



A warming trend is ahead though as we go towards the weekend with temps back near average.



A First Alert is in place Friday with AM/PM showers and t-storms. pic.twitter.com/J44L04SNbp — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) August 17, 2022

Friday morning will start off wet with scattered showers across the area. Showers with a few rumbles of thunder will continue on and off throughout the day and into the early night. High temperatures will be cool due to the rain and clouds in the upper 70s.

The weekend will see scattered rain chances in the area with high temperatures on a warming trend and back to the mid to upper 80s by Sunday.

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

