First Alert for showers, storms likely on Friday

Today will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers throughout the day.
Today will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers throughout the day.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will continue to stay below average today with slim rain chances, but better rain chances and a warming trend lie ahead.

  • Today: Mostly cloudy, warm
  • Next few days: Temps stay near 80 degrees, few showers
  • First Alert Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely AM/PM

Today will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers throughout the day. High temperatures will remain cooler than average in the lower 80s, but still well above yesterday’s 73 degrees. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-60s with a few light showers in the morning, especially in the high country.

Thursday will see partly sunny skies with high temperatures around 82 degrees. Spotty showers can be expected once again during the day.

Friday morning will start off wet with scattered showers across the area. Showers with a few rumbles of thunder will continue on and off throughout the day and into the early night. High temperatures will be cool due to the rain and clouds in the upper 70s.

The weekend will see scattered rain chances in the area with high temperatures on a warming trend and back to the mid to upper 80s by Sunday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of the week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

