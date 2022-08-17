First Alert for Friday, with unsettled weather for the end of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Friday, with widespread, scattered rain and storms expected to develop throughout the day. Friday will be a milder day, with warmer temperatures expected for the weekend. Scattered rain and storms stay in the forecast through early next week.

First Alert Friday: Rain and storm coverage increases.

More rounds of scattered rain and storms this weekend into early next week.

Milder temperatures Thursday and Friday, but warmer for the weekend.

Tonight will remain mostly cloudy and mild, with spotty rain showers. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the mid 60s for the piedmont, and mid 50s in the mountains.

Temperatures look to remain below average for the remainder of the week, with afternoon highs in the lower 80s for Thursday in the piedmont, and around 70 degrees for the mountains. A few isolated rain showers will be possible through the day.

High temperatures over the next week (WBTV First Alert Weather)

FIRST ALERT: Rain chances have increased for Friday, with more widespread rain and storms possible during the day. It does not appear that it will be a complete washout all day, yet there may be periods of heavy rainfall at times; so make sure you take your rain gear with you.

Friday afternoon high temperatures will be around 79 degrees for the piedmont, and around 70 degrees for the mountains.

This weekend will be a little warmer, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the piedmont, and low to mid 70s for the mountains. Scattered rain and storms will be possible at times this weekend.

Scattered rain and storms continue for Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Tropical Update: Currently, we are watching a weather disturbance near Central America that has a low chance of becoming better organized. Otherwise, there is currently no organized tropical activity across the Atlantic Ocean. Weather data continues to look at the potential for more tropical activity toward the end of the month.

Keep the umbrella handy or a rain jacket in your vehicle this week.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

