NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Fan injured as fights mar another Panthers, Pats practice

The teams meet in an exhibition game on Friday night.
Carolina Panthers' Christian Mccaffrey watches during the NFL football team's training camp in...
Carolina Panthers' Christian Mccaffrey watches during the NFL football team's training camp in Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A day after a pair of fights resulted in five players being kicked out of the first joint practice between the Panthers and Patriots, two more incidents — including one in which a female fan was struck after a scrum spilled into the spectator area — nearly brought an end to Wednesday’s practice session.

“Number one, my thoughts are with the woman that was hurt over there. I’m hoping that she’s OK,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said after practice. “I don’t have any update on her, but I’m hoping she’s OK.”

The first dust-up occurred during a live kickoff return drill after Panthers safety Kenny Robinson — one of the players ejected in Tuesday’s tussles — laid a big hit on Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson and stood over him, taunting him.

Several of Wilkerson’s teammates took issue with it and it led to some brief pushing and shoving.

During an 11-on-11 period, Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey was hit hard near the sideline, got to his feet and spiked the ball in direction of a Patriots player. It led to another scrum that spilled into the front row of a spectator area, striking at least one female fan. It also resulted in ejections for New England defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and Carolina running back Chuba Hubbard.

“It gets a little chippy out here sometimes. That’s the way it goes,” McCaffrey said. “It is what it is. A little scrum. It happens. Football’s football. “You go to these joint practices — it’s part of the game.”

The teams meet in an exhibition game on Friday night.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleanup crews were on Interstate 77 near the John Belk Freeway following a massive...
Cleanup underway after tractor-trailer fire injures driver, closed I-77 N near uptown Charlotte
The contractor running CATS day-to-day bus operations hired a General Manager who had just...
He left his job accused of misusing taxpayer dollars. Then he was hired to run Charlotte’s bus system
Matt Sullivan
Body of man last seen hiking at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park found, authorities say
Wingate University staff confirmed a freshman died after being hit by a train.
Wingate University freshman dies after being hit by train, officials say
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say

Latest News

Salisbury police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the...
Salisbury police investigating shooting
Authorities are investigating after a body was found on a highway in Clover, S.C.
Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) is in action during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Charlotte Hornets release 2022-23 schedule, host champion Warriors in first month
South Carolina's Supreme Court
SC Supreme Court temporarily blocks abortion law