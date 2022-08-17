Family, friends mourn 14-year-old shot and killed with vigil

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of a 14-year-old boy shot and killed last week spent Tuesday night at a candlelight vigil, hugging each other and begging other young kids to put down guns.

While CMPD confirmed a child was shot and killed at the Birch Townhomes Thursday, they have not confirmed an identity or motive.

Family said it was Gregory Holmes, an enthusiastic football player and silly, charismatic kid.

Greg’s brother Mario Johnson said he’s now missing his big brother.

“Put the guns down. Put the guns down. Just do it. ‘Cause, how would you feel if someone did that to your family? You’ll feel the same pain as someone else,” he said.

“It’s just unimaginable losing somebody at that age, barely even experiencing life yet,” added Ronnie Holloway, Greg’s youth football coach.

“We had to bury him. We had to view his body today. We had to plan a funeral,” said Greg’s grandmother Yvette Johnson.

“Be careful what the choices you make. Because some choices you can never take back,” she added.

The family also wants you to be aware of fake fundraisers for Gregory. They say they’ve seen some out there, but want you to know, they have not yet set up any GoFundMe’s in his name.

