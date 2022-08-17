Crime Stoppers: Grieving widow pleads for help identifying husband’s killer, offers forgiveness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sandra Quarles is pleading for community members to come forward with information that can help detectives identify the person who killed her husband.

Quarles’ husband, Antonio Quarles, was found lying unresponsive in the 200 block of East Sugar Creek Road during the afternoon of Wednesday, May 18.

Police said the 44-year-old man had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital but died because of his injuries.

“No one deserves that. No person deserves that,” Sandra Quarles told WBTV in an interview Tuesday.

Quarles said she was overwhelmed when she found out that her husband had been killed.

“I have cried so much. What could have got that person that angry or that upset to take his life in that fashion?” she questioned.

Unfortunately, police don’t have an answer to that question right now. Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said it is unclear what led to the deadly stabbing, but police think it happened in the area near East Sugar Creek Road.

“We’re asking the public, the community for any information that you may have on this. Again, it’s another senseless homicide,” said Smith.

The detective said he thinks there are community members who know who is responsible for the deadly stabbing.

“We realize that the public a lot of times they don’t want to get involved but somebody knows something. Somebody saw something,” elaborated the detective.

Sandra Quarles is offering compassion to the person who took her husband’s life.

“The person that did it, I forgive you. I do. I forgive you with all my heart. I just want closure and I want peace,” said the grieving widow.

She said she will not stop searching for justice until the person who killed her husband is identified.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

