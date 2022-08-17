Cooler temperatures ahead of a Friday First Alert for likely showers, storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds that dominated the forecast Tuesday will thin and break for more sunshine today, but still, below-average afternoon temperatures within a degree or two of 80 degrees are expected today.

More sun today but still a little cool for August

Rain chances on the low side next couple of days

First Alert Friday: Showers and storms likely

Rain chances appear low, though a stray shower is possible in a few neighborhoods.

It’ll be partly cloudy, damp and mild tonight; there may be a sprinkle in one or two spots with lows in the middle 60s.

I don’t expect much change on Thursday. There may be a thunderstorm or two during the afternoon hours with highs in the lower 80s.

Friday will bring the approach of a warm front coming up from South Carolina and that looks to be a trigger for a more active day of showers and thunderstorms. With that in mind, a First Alert has been hoisted for Friday, as travel and outdoor plans could be interrupted. Highs in the upper 70s are forecast for Friday.

Mid-show pivot @WBTV_News, I'm hoisting a FIRST ALERT for Friday, as a wet warm front appears to want to lift out of South Carolina toward #CLT, prompting perhaps at least a stormy start to the day. @Coulter_wx @JMyersWeather #ncwx #scwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/CJggJe3vC8 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 17, 2022

By the weekend, we’ll warm back up well into the 80s with more sunshine sprinkled in the forecast, but there’s also a decent chance for scattered thunderstorms both days.

Your weekend forecast will feature scattered thunderstorms across the @wbtv_news area both days, but enough sunshine around #CLT to push our afternoon readings into the mid 80s Saturday & seasonal upper 80s on Sunday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/vp9Kj7iJFW — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 17, 2022

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.