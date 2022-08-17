Charlotte Water says more than 421K gallons of wastewater accidentally spilled into South End Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Water officials responded to a large wastewater spill into a creek in South End this week.

Crews found out about the spill on Monday at 1:45 p.m. near 2425 South Tryon Street, estimating that 4,600 gallons of wastewater reached Irwin Creek in the Catawba River Watershed.

Additional investigation on the cause of the incident has increased the estimated spill volume to 421,225 gallons since the discharge likely began on August 3.

Officials said a contractor was pumping wastewater around a construction site and the crew accidentally placed their discharging hose into a storm drain manhole.

The contractor crew was supposed to pump the waster water into the next downstream sanitary sewer manhole so that the wastewater could be treated at a wastewater plant.

Around 4:49 p.m. on Aug. 15, the spill was stopped and there was no impact on drinking water services.

Charlotte Water informed customers in the immediate area via text alert and on Nextdoor.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

