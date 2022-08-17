Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police set to talk fentanyl dangers, back-to-school safety
That news conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday morning.
According to the CMPD, officers will discuss the dangers of fentanyl and back-to-school safety.
WBTV will stream the news conference on its website, Facebook page and streaming apps.
