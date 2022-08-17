NC DHHS Flu
Catawba College holding public forum on the state of the economy

Catawba College Professor of Economics Eric Hake and Associate Professor of Economics Jamie...
Catawba College Professor of Economics Eric Hake and Associate Professor of Economics Jamie Slate will hold a public forum on the current state of the economy on Thursday, August 25.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College Professor of Economics Eric Hake and Associate Professor of Economics Jamie Slate will hold a public forum on the current state of the economy on Thursday, August 25 at 11 a.m. in Leonard Lounge, Cannon Student Center at Catawba’s Salisbury campus. Members of the Salisbury and surrounding communities, Catawba students, faculty, staff, and alumni are encouraged to attend.

“In 2022 we have seen record inflation, volatile gas prices, and a spike in real estate costs leading many to wonder what is wrong with our economy,” said Hake.

“As the second quarter of negative output growth has just been confirmed, it appears the US and global economies are heading toward a recession, added Slate.”

Drs. Hake and Slate will lead a lively conversation explaining the causes of current inflation, the government policies that have been enacted to combat it, and the likely impact on our community. The audience will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the forum.

