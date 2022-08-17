NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act

Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act
Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law Tuesday, August 16.

Biden said measure will allow spending on combating climate change and improving healthcare at the expense of increasing taxes on large corporations and drug manufacturers.

“The American people won, and the special interests lost,” the president said.

The $750 billion extends subsidies as part of the “Affordable Care Act,” reduces Medicare drug prices, and provides tax credits for clean energy items like solar panels.

The EPA said the act will go a long way in reducing the U.S. carbon footprint through measures like tax credits for solar panels.

(Michael Regan: Administrator, Environmental Protection Agency)

“This is good for the planet, it’s good for families, it’s good for global competitiveness,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. “This is a win, win, win.”

The new law will also provide Americans with tax credits for electric cars.

“It means lower costs for Americans in several ways, including for a transportation specific example, lower costs of electric vehicles,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “These are vehicles where you can save a lot of money, but only if you can afford to buy them in the first place. So we’ve been fighting to lower the price.”

But Republicans said the bill will cost consumers more money through tax increases. They also take issue with increasing the IRS budget by $80 billion.

(Rep. Michael Guest: (R) Mississippi)

“It creates an army of IRS agents and at a time when Americans, many of which are struggling to purchase gas. To put groceries and food on their table which will actually increase inflation, not decrease it,” Rep. Michael Guest, R-MS, said.

Most economists say the act will have virtually no effect on inflation in the next several years.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Sullivan
Body of man last seen hiking at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park found, authorities say
Cleanup crews were on Interstate 77 near the John Belk Freeway following a massive...
Cleanup underway after tractor-trailer fire injures driver, closed I-77 N near uptown Charlotte
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, as a strong front moving in during the afternoon will be...
First Alert Weather Day: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible Monday
The contractor running CATS day-to-day bus operations hired a General Manager who had just...
He left his job accused of misusing taxpayer dollars. Then he was hired to run Charlotte’s bus system
Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte

Latest News

A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign...
S.C. House committee votes in favor of near-total abortion ban without exception for rape, incest
Trump
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor
NC Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
Prosecution of NC Attorney General proceeded despite recommendation from investigators
Multiple demonstrators have voiced concern over the constitutionality of a state statute being...
Demonstrators question enforcement of picketing statute in Gaston County