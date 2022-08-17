Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County
The body was located on Highway 55 in the Town of Clover.
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A spokesperson with the Clover Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that a death investigation is underway after a body was found on a highway.
Police say the body was found at approximately 3 p.m. on Highway 55 in the Town of Clover.
The investigation is pending.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Related: Investigation underway for body found behind Clover, S.C. business
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.