Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A spokesperson with the Clover Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that a death investigation is underway after a body was found on a highway.

Police say the body was found at approximately 3 p.m. on Highway 55 in the Town of Clover.

The investigation is pending.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

