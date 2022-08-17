NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County

The body was located on Highway 55 in the Town of Clover.
Authorities are investigating after a body was found on a highway in Clover, S.C.
Authorities are investigating after a body was found on a highway in Clover, S.C.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A spokesperson with the Clover Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that a death investigation is underway after a body was found on a highway.

Police say the body was found at approximately 3 p.m. on Highway 55 in the Town of Clover.

The investigation is pending.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Investigation underway for body found behind Clover, S.C. business

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleanup crews were on Interstate 77 near the John Belk Freeway following a massive...
Cleanup underway after tractor-trailer fire injures driver, closed I-77 N near uptown Charlotte
The contractor running CATS day-to-day bus operations hired a General Manager who had just...
He left his job accused of misusing taxpayer dollars. Then he was hired to run Charlotte’s bus system
Matt Sullivan
Body of man last seen hiking at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park found, authorities say
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) is in action during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Charlotte Hornets release 2022-23 schedule, host champion Warriors in first month
The Kannapolis Police Department has promoted Christopher Hamilton and Ramsey Nimer to the rank...
Kannapolis Police announce Sergeant promotions
Featuring Olivia Hubert & Bru Bru
Meet Bru Bru!
Police have made an arrest after a 14-year-old was shot and killed last week.
Juvenile charged with murder in 14-year-old’s shooting death in northwest Charlotte, police say