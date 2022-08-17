NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Alex Jones’ lawyer faces disciplinary hearing in Connecticut

FILE PHOTO - The hearing about attorney Norman Pattis' conduct started Wednesday. It's in...
FILE PHOTO - The hearing about attorney Norman Pattis' conduct started Wednesday. It's in connection with a defamation lawsuit filed by Sandy Hook families against Jones for calling the 2012 shooting a hoax.(CNN, POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is facing scrutiny from a Connecticut judge, who began hearing testimony Wednesday on whether the lawyer should be disciplined for giving other attorneys for Jones highly sensitive documents, including medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Attorney Norman Pattis is representing Jones in a defamation lawsuit filed by Sandy Hook families against Jones for calling the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, a hoax. Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed.

The Connecticut trial is separate from a trial in Texas that ended earlier this month with a jury awarding more than $49 million to the parents of one of the slain children. There’s also a second lawsuit against Jones in Texas by Sandy Hook families over the hoax claims.

Pattis, who did not testify Wednesday, has denied violating Judge Barbara Bellis’ order in the case to not disclose confidential documents to unauthorized people. Pattis said he was “confident in our defense” in a brief response to an email seeking comment Wednesday.

Sandy Hook parents confront Alex Jones. (Source: CNN,POOL, NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)

A lawyer for the Sandy Hook families, Christopher Mattei, testified Wednesday that Pattis sent him a text in which Pattis said he may have violated the document disclosure order. After a couple hours of testimony before Bellis in Waterbury, Connecticut, the hearing was continued to next week.

Jury selection before Bellis is set to resume Thursday for a trial on how much in damages Jones should pay the families. Bellis found him liable for damages last November.

According to court documents, Pattis sent a large number of records from the Connecticut defamation case within the past month to the lawyer representing Jones in Texas in the similar lawsuits by Sandy Hook parents over the hoax claims, as well as a bankruptcy case for one of Jones’ companies.

It hasn’t been made clear what documents Pattis allegedly sent. But from what has emerged from court documents, lawyer comments and the Texas lawsuit, they appear to have included confidential medical records of some of the Sandy Hook victims’ relatives as well as texts from Jones’ cell phone.

Jones’ attorneys in Texas mistakenly sent the last two years’ worth of texts from Jones’ cellphone an attorney for a Sandy Hook family. In the recently completed Texas case, Jones had said he didn’t have any texts about Sandy Hook. Legal experts say that episode could open Jones up to a possible perjury charge.Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleanup crews were on Interstate 77 near the John Belk Freeway following a massive...
Cleanup underway after tractor-trailer fire injures driver, closed I-77 N near uptown Charlotte
The contractor running CATS day-to-day bus operations hired a General Manager who had just...
He left his job accused of misusing taxpayer dollars. Then he was hired to run Charlotte’s bus system
Matt Sullivan
Body of man last seen hiking at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park found, authorities say
Wingate University staff confirmed a freshman died after being hit by a train.
Wingate University freshman dies after being hit by train, officials say
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say

Latest News

Boil water advisory ends for Town of Fort Mill
Boil water advisory ends for Town of Fort Mill
FILE PHOTO - The cause of Anne Heche's death was released on the Los Angeles County coroner's...
Anne Heche’s death ruled accidental after fiery car crash
A federal judge has ruled that abortions are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy in...
Judge reinstates North Carolina’s 20-week abortion ban
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Attorney: Don’t accept portrayal of R. Kelly as ‘monster’
According to the Housing and Residence Life website, an average of 6,000 students live on campus.
First round of students move in at UNC Charlotte, others await move in at local hotels and apartment complex due to housing shortage