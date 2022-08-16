NC DHHS Flu
West Charlotte High’s head football coach reinstated following investigation, district officials say

He accepted the West Charlotte job in 2020 after serving as head coach at Harding and Hickory Ridge high schools.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – West Charlotte High School’s head football coach has been reinstated after his suspension last month, district officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, coach Sam Greiner was reinstated following a district investigation.

“Coach Greiner will continue to build a strong athletic program at West Charlotte and our students will remain a top priority on and off the football field.  We are looking forward to a productive and successful 2022-2023 school year at West Charlotte High School,” CMS officials said in a statement.

The circumstances leading to that investigation were not immediately known.

Greiner was suspended with pay on July 26, which came months after West Charlotte High had to forfeit its 2021 season due to ineligible students playing on the team.

He accepted the West Charlotte job in 2020 after serving as head coach at Harding and Hickory Ridge high schools.

