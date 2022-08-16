NC DHHS Flu
Virginia man turns car into tribute for late Upstate actor Chadwick Boseman

Car tribute for Chadwick Boseman created by William Beal II and program from a memorial service held for Boseman in Anderson.(William Beal II)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HAMPTON, V.A. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Hampton, Virginia turned his car into a Black Panther tribute to honor the late Chadwick Boseman.

William Beal II decked out both the inside and outside of his car with scenes from Marvel’s Black Panther movie.

Caption

“I was hoping his family gets to see [the car] and know what a huge impact Mr. Boseman has left on me and to many others,” said Beal.

Chadwick Boseman, who is known for portraying Marvel’s Black Panther, baseball’s Jackie Robinson, and other characters in major Hollywood films, passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

He was only 43 years old and an Anderson native.

