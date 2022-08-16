Unseasonably cool stretch of weather for the midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances may not be all that high during the midweek period, but there is a shower risk every day.

Lots of clouds and unseasonably cool midweek

Not too much rain, but not much sunshine

Warming up late in the week, more storms possible

Clouds dominate today around #CLT & the @WBTV_News area. There won't be very much rain, but there also may not be too much sunshine. Well-below average temps in the forecast through the midweek period. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/LtYI7vPuIS — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 16, 2022

As clouds dominate, the bigger story will be the below-average high temperatures rising only into the upper 70s to 80 degrees for much of the WBTV area through Thursday.

Those readings are about 10 degrees below average for the middle stretch of August.

We’ll be mostly cloudy, damp and mild tonight; there may be a few sprinkles with lows in the middle 60s.

By Friday and the weekend, we’ll warm back up into the 80s, and thunderstorm chances will rise up again as well, though each day will also offer plenty of sunshine and rain-free hours too.

The weekend around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area looks to offer a more typical pattern for this time of the year versus the cool weather in the forecast through the midweek period. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/CXKxEGm5fd — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 16, 2022

Stay weather aware today!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

