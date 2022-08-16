NC DHHS Flu
Unseasonably cool stretch of weather for the midweek

We’ll see below-average high temperatures rising only into the upper 70s to 80 degrees for much of the WBTV area through Thursday.
We’ll see below-average high temperatures rising only into the upper 70s to 80 degrees for much of the WBTV area through Thursday.
By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances may not be all that high during the midweek period, but there is a shower risk every day.

  • Lots of clouds and unseasonably cool midweek
  • Not too much rain, but not much sunshine
  • Warming up late in the week, more storms possible

As clouds dominate, the bigger story will be the below-average high temperatures rising only into the upper 70s to 80 degrees for much of the WBTV area through Thursday.

Those readings are about 10 degrees below average for the middle stretch of August.

We’ll be mostly cloudy, damp and mild tonight; there may be a few sprinkles with lows in the middle 60s.

By Friday and the weekend, we’ll warm back up into the 80s, and thunderstorm chances will rise up again as well, though each day will also offer plenty of sunshine and rain-free hours too.

Stay weather aware today!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

