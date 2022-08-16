Tuesday afternoon will stay cloudy, cool

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cloudy and cooler air will linger across the area thanks to a cold front that has passed.

Today: Cloudy and cool, few light showers

Next few days: Temps stay near 80 degrees

Weekend outlook: Warming trend with storm chances returning

After a foggy and misty start this morning, clouds will overtake much of the day leading to much cooler temperatures with highs only making it into the upper 70s. A few light showers will be possible throughout the day but will not accumulate too much. Overnight lows will drop down to the mid to upper 60s.

An August treat! A nice cool down for us today as clouds keep a lid on temperatures.



Even better, temperatures stay below average and cooler for the next few days!

FULL:https://t.co/6irwdel4sO pic.twitter.com/U5YZ11JCck — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) August 16, 2022

A few showers and areas of fog are expected to start Wednesday morning off, especially in the high country. Across the region, expect mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers throughout the day with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to stay cool through Friday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Friday into the weekend will see greater rain chances in the area with high temperatures on a warming trend and back to the mid to upper 80s by Sunday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the cooler weather!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.