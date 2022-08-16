NC DHHS Flu
Tractor-trailer fire closes I-77 N near John Belk Fwy. in Charlotte

A WBTV photographer saw the fully-involved vehicle fire on the interstate.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A tractor-trailer fire has closed a portion of Interstate 77 North in Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Transportation officials said the road is closed at I-77 North near the John Belk Freeway. It is set to remain closed until just before 4:30 p.m.

Medic said one person was taken to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.

Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

