Tractor-trailer fire closes I-77 N near John Belk Fwy. in Charlotte
A WBTV photographer saw the fully-involved vehicle fire on the interstate.
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A tractor-trailer fire has closed a portion of Interstate 77 North in Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Transportation officials said the road is closed at I-77 North near the John Belk Freeway. It is set to remain closed until just before 4:30 p.m.
Medic said one person was taken to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.
Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.
Get real-time traffic updates here.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.