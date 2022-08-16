Tractor-trailer fire closes I-77 N near John Belk Fwy. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A tractor-trailer fire has closed a portion of Interstate 77 North in Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Transportation officials said the road is closed at I-77 North near the John Belk Freeway. It is set to remain closed until just before 4:30 p.m.

Medic said one person was taken to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Tractor-trailer fire on I-77N at exit 9. I-77 at Freedom Dr. closed. Use caution and try to find an alternate route. Significant delays in the area please use extreme caution around emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/raEaSppAg4 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 16, 2022

