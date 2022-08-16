NC DHHS Flu
Salisbury house fire ruled accidental, victim remains hospitalized

The fire was reported at a home in the 400 block of S. Shaver St.
The fire was reported at a home in the 400 block of S. Shaver St.(David Beaver-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 72-year-old woman who was injured in a house fire in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon remains in the hospital, according to Salisbury Police.

The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Shaver Street. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes. Officials said the fire was most active in the back of the house and near a back porch.

A fire official at the scene told WBTV that firefighters were able to rescue a woman from the house. The woman was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

An investigation by the Salisbury Fire Marshal and Salisbury Police determined that the fire was accidental in nature.

