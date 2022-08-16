NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say

The argument was over a food order.
The argument was over a food order.(Prescott Valley Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS5/Gray News) – A man who was punched by a Wendy’s employee in Arizona last month has died from his injuries, according to police.

Now, the Wendy’s employee accused of assaulting the 67-year-old man, Antoine Kendrick, 35, faces second-degree murder charges.

Kendrick was working the register on July 26 and took the man’s order. Police say the man complained about his order and things turned violent.

Surveillance video obtained by AZ Family shows the man hunched over, licking his Frosty when Kendrick comes out from behind the counter.

Kendrick comes up next to the unsuspecting man and immediately throws a punch, hitting the customer in the head, police said.

The man fell and hit his head on the floor.

Officers said he was knocked unconscious and flown to the hospital with critical injuries.

The man died Aug. 5, a little more than a week after the assault, according to police.

Surveillance video caught the moment a Wendy's employee punched a 67-year-old customer in Prescott Valley.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Sullivan
Body of man last seen hiking at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park found, authorities say
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, as a strong front moving in during the afternoon will be...
First Alert Weather Day: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible Monday
Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Punitive damages for a former Novant Health employee in a discrimination case was reduced by...
$10M awarded to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case reduced to $300K; millions in front, back pay awarded, judge orders
The contractor running CATS day-to-day bus operations hired a General Manager who had just...
He left his job accused of misusing taxpayer dollars. Then he was hired to run Charlotte’s bus system

Latest News

This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Key informant defends role during Whitmer kidnap plot trial
Deputies say they arrested a 12-year-old boy after he stole his family's vehicle and led them...
12-year-old steals minivan, leads deputies on high-speed chase, authorities say
Police said the 6-year-old entered the roadway, fell to the ground and was run over by a U-Haul...
6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say
Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
LIVE: Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation
401(k)
New survey shows most Americans not saving enough for retirement