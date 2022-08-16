NC DHHS Flu
Man charged in 2021 west Charlotte homicide

Police say he was already serving time in prison when the warrants were served.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest in a year-old homicide.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest in a year-old homicide.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest in a year-old homicide.

Demontravis Reid was killed in April 2021. Police say he was found at the 4000 block of Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte and pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Officers announced Tuesday, Aug. 16, about a year and four months later, that Joseph Gerell Banks was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon relating to the homicide.

Banks was in federal prison at the time the warrants were served.

