Highway Patrol searching for vehicle that struck and killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect after a two-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday.

Around 11:03 p.m. on Aug. 12, a two-year-old ran into the eastbound lane of NC 73 at Fitzgerald Street and was struck by an unknown vehicle.

After colliding with the toddler, the vehicle continued east, leaving the scene.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect vehicle is a black or dark in color 4-door sedan with unknown damage.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact the State Highway Patrol office in Cabarrus County at (704) 786 – 2197 or the Troop E Communications Center at (704) 855 – 1047.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.