NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Highway Patrol searching for vehicle that struck and killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect after a two-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday.

Around 11:03 p.m. on Aug. 12, a two-year-old ran into the eastbound lane of NC 73 at Fitzgerald Street and was struck by an unknown vehicle.

After colliding with the toddler, the vehicle continued east, leaving the scene.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect vehicle is a black or dark in color 4-door sedan with unknown damage.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact the State Highway Patrol office in Cabarrus County at (704) 786 – 2197 or the Troop E Communications Center at (704) 855 – 1047.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Sullivan
Body of man last seen hiking at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park found, authorities say
Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, as a strong front moving in during the afternoon will be...
First Alert Weather Day: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible Monday
Sardis Marketplace has over 20,000 square feet of furniture, decor and a range of other retail...
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
Desmond Dailey
Two suspects, including 15-year-old arrested for murder of 18-year-old in May

Latest News

Federal agency accuses City of Albemarle Public Housing of mismanagement, urges agency to separate from the city
He left his job accused of misusing taxpayer dollars. Then he was hired to run Charlotte’s bus system
‘Always aware:’ JCSU maintains safety, security measures as new semester starts
‘Always aware:’ JCSU maintains safety, security measures as new semester starts
Johnson C. Smith University is a private historically black university in Charlotte, North...
‘Always aware:’ JCSU maintains safety, security measures as new semester starts