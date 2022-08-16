NC DHHS Flu
Girl Scouts unveil a new cookie you can only buy online: Raspberry Rally

Raspberry Rally will be available nationwide but will only be sold online.
Girl Scouts' new Raspberry Rally cookie will be available in 2023.
Girl Scouts' new Raspberry Rally cookie will be available in 2023.(Girl Scouts Hornets' Nest Council)
By Matthew Chandler
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re already looking forward to the lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. Here’s why.

Tuesday, the Girl Scouts revealed an all-new flavor that will be hitting the lineup in the coming season. It’s called Rasberry Rally!

Who doesn’t love a good Thin Mint? Good news. The Girls Scouts say the new cookie will be a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in chocolate.

New Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookie
New Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookie(Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA))

Here’s the catch! Raspberry Rally will be available nationwide but will only be sold online - the first for a Girl Scout Cookie.

“Through our Cookie Program, our Girl Scouts are acquiring life and business lessons that position them for success in the future,” said Tayuanee Dewberry, CEO of the Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council. “Each purchase literally powers adventures and experiences that shape them into strong women who will lead our community and our country in the near future.”

The announcement sent to QC Life goes on to say that every purchase of the online-exclusive story goes to support local Girl Scouts “who are helping make our world a better place.”

Find a Booth Sale!

