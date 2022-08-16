NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative focused on child sex and human trafficking. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 80 children were recovered in a child sex trafficking crackdown by the FBI.

Authorities say agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative dubbed “Operation Cross Country” in August. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.

The initiative focused on finding victims of sex trafficking and arresting those involved in both child sex and human trafficking.

The average age of the children recovered is around 15 years old. The youngest victim is just 11.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a press release.

Officials also say they’ve identified or arrested 85 suspects “of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Matt Sullivan
Body of man last seen hiking at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park found, authorities say
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, as a strong front moving in during the afternoon will be...
First Alert Weather Day: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible Monday
Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Punitive damages for a former Novant Health employee in a discrimination case was reduced by...
$10M awarded to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case reduced to $300K; millions in front, back pay awarded, judge orders
New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte
New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte

Latest News

The former officers are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and...
2 former officers reject plea deals in Floyd killing
Liquor
Charlotte could vote on social districts next week
City leaders respond to HUD compliance review in Albemarle
City leaders respond to HUD compliance review in Albemarle
Federal agency accuses City of Albemarle Public Housing of mismanagement, urges agency to separate from the city