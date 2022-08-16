East Charlotte gas station offering cheaper gas for a limited time Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gas prices have improved since they skyrocketed through the spring and early summer, but many would still like to be paying less.

For a short time Tuesday, Charlotte drivers could get gas as low as $2.38.

At the Shell gas station near Albermarle Road and North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte, a regular gallon of gas is coming in at $3.79 early Tuesday morning, but for a limited time, it will be much lower.

According to AAA, just a month ago a gallon of regular gas was averaging $4.20 in North Carolina. On Tuesday, the new average is $3.65.

Drivers who stop by the Shell station at 4936 Albemarle Road from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. could get gas cheaper than it was a year ago when the average was $2.92

The event is being hosted by Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina. They will offer gas prices as low as $2.38. The discounts will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, and no RVs or gas cans will be eligible.

Tuesday’s event is part of the True Cost of Washington Tour, a grassroots movement to decrease the cost of living

