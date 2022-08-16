NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Disturbance call on Mahaley Ave. in Salisbury leads to drug, weapons charge

31-year-old Kenderrick Rashied Carter was charged.
31-year-old Kenderrick Rashied Carter was charged.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury arrested a man on several charges after they responded to a report of a disturbance on Monday night.

Officers were responding to Mahaley Avenue near Parkview Circle just after 11:30 p.m. As they approached, a car pulled away from the scene. Police initiated a traffic stop and the driver pulled over.

According to the report, the driver, now identified as Kenderrick Rashied Carter, 31, was found to be in possession of a stolen gun. Drugs were found in the car.

Carter was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with the intent to sell/deliver drugs, simple drug possession, possession of a controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the illegal drug trade.

Carter was given a bond of $25,000 and is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Sullivan
Body of man last seen hiking at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park found, authorities say
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, as a strong front moving in during the afternoon will be...
First Alert Weather Day: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible Monday
Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Punitive damages for a former Novant Health employee in a discrimination case was reduced by...
$10M awarded to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case reduced to $300K; millions in front, back pay awarded, judge orders
The contractor running CATS day-to-day bus operations hired a General Manager who had just...
He left his job accused of misusing taxpayer dollars. Then he was hired to run Charlotte’s bus system

Latest News

Johann Stoltz
Conover man arrested, charged with sex crimes against a minor
Firefighters battled a blaze after a tractor-trailer caught on fire on Interstate 77 north near...
Medic: One injured in tractor-trailer fire that closed I-77 N near John Belk Fwy. in Charlotte
The fire was reported at a home in the 400 block of S. Shaver St.
Salisbury house fire ruled accidental, victim remains hospitalized
Group offering deep discount on gas at one east Charlotte station