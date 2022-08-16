Disturbance call on Mahaley Ave. in Salisbury leads to drug, weapons charge

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury arrested a man on several charges after they responded to a report of a disturbance on Monday night.

Officers were responding to Mahaley Avenue near Parkview Circle just after 11:30 p.m. As they approached, a car pulled away from the scene. Police initiated a traffic stop and the driver pulled over.

According to the report, the driver, now identified as Kenderrick Rashied Carter, 31, was found to be in possession of a stolen gun. Drugs were found in the car.

Carter was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with the intent to sell/deliver drugs, simple drug possession, possession of a controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the illegal drug trade.

Carter was given a bond of $25,000 and is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on Wednesday.

