Conover man arrested, charged with sex crimes against a minor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Conover man was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor.

Johann Stoltz, 78, was arrested Friday by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The office received information about the alleged crime on July 18, according to a release issued Tuesday.

Detectives interviewed the minor and their family, who provided more information and evidence. A warrant was issued, and Stoltz was arrested.

Stoltz was charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor. He was given a $150,000 bond.

