Cleanup underway after tractor-trailer fire injures driver, closes I-77 N near uptown Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have opened two lanes as the cleanup efforts are underway on Interstate 77 North near John Belk Freeway after a tractor-trailer fire closed that portion of the interstate Tuesday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the two left lanes on I-77 North near exit 9 are opening as of 9:30 a.m., and the bridge on Clarkson Street over I-77 has opened to traffic.

Crews said the bridge was not damaged from the crash.

The roadway is set to stay closed until about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

NCDOT said the impacted portion of the interstate is set to remain closed until just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Drivers are asked to continue to use an alternate route if possible.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the truck driver was able to get out of the vehicle after the crash. Crews said the driver had injuries and was evaluated by first responders.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the tractor-trailer was contracted by Walmart and carrying hamburger. They added there is no danger to the environment.

According to the highway patrol, for unknown reasons, the driver ran off the right shoulder of the road and hit the concrete shoulder barrier. The truck then caught fire.

Troopers said the driver was cited on the scene for failure to maintain a lane.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, traffic is being diverted from the area by officers, and drivers should expect considerable delays and avoid the area if at all possible.

Transportation officials said motorists are advised to use the Interstate 485 loop to reaccess I-77 in order to avoid delays.

Crews battled a tractor-trailer fire Tuesday morning on Interstate 77 North near the John Belk...
Crews battled a tractor-trailer fire Tuesday morning on Interstate 77 North near the John Belk Freeway.(Source: N.C. Department of Transportation)

