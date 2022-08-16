NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Charlotte planners adopt new Unified Development Ordinance draft

The next step is for the Charlotte City Council to consider adopting the new draft this coming Monday, Aug. 22.
The current draft includes input from the community and stakeholders on how this plan can best improve Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There is a clearer picture for the future development of Charlotte after the city’s planning department released its draft of what’s called the Unified Development Ordinance.

The current draft includes input from the community and stakeholders on how this plan can best improve Charlotte.

The UDO has been in the works since early 2021. One particular issue, the neighborhood zoning districts, has led to community pushback.

Related: Potential city zoning changes draw criticism ahead of August vote

The new neighborhood zone rule would allow neighbors or developers to build duplexes or larger developments in areas currently zoned for single-family housing.

While supporters say this part of the UDO would provide affordable housing and modernize otherwise outdated regulations, opponents worry this will alter Charlotte’s neighborhoods and accelerate gentrification.

The next step is for the Charlotte City Council to consider adopting the new draft this coming Monday, Aug. 22.

Also being considered Monday is the Charlotte Streets Map and Charlotte Streets Manual, a document that supports subdivision, street and other infrastructure regulations in the UDO.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Sullivan
Body of man last seen hiking at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park found, authorities say
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, as a strong front moving in during the afternoon will be...
First Alert Weather Day: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible Monday
Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Punitive damages for a former Novant Health employee in a discrimination case was reduced by...
$10M awarded to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case reduced to $300K; millions in front, back pay awarded, judge orders
Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler

Latest News

Charlotte planners adopt new Unified Development Ordinance draft
Liquor
Charlotte could vote on social districts next week
City leaders respond to HUD compliance review in Albemarle
City leaders respond to HUD compliance review in Albemarle
Federal agency accuses City of Albemarle Public Housing of mismanagement, urges agency to separate from the city