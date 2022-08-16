Charlotte planners adopt new Unified Development Ordinance draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There is a clearer picture for the future development of Charlotte after the city’s planning department released its draft of what’s called the Unified Development Ordinance.

The current draft includes input from the community and stakeholders on how this plan can best improve Charlotte.

The UDO has been in the works since early 2021. One particular issue, the neighborhood zoning districts, has led to community pushback.

The new neighborhood zone rule would allow neighbors or developers to build duplexes or larger developments in areas currently zoned for single-family housing.

While supporters say this part of the UDO would provide affordable housing and modernize otherwise outdated regulations, opponents worry this will alter Charlotte’s neighborhoods and accelerate gentrification.

The next step is for the Charlotte City Council to consider adopting the new draft this coming Monday, Aug. 22.

Also being considered Monday is the Charlotte Streets Map and Charlotte Streets Manual, a document that supports subdivision, street and other infrastructure regulations in the UDO.

