Below average temperatures linger with passing showers at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon high temperatures will remain around 80 degrees for the Charlotte Metro area and the piedmont, with upper 60s in the mountains Tuesday afternoon. A few passing rain showers will be possible at times this week, with more scattered rain and storms by the weekend.

Cooling into the 60s overnight for the piedmont, with 50s in the mountains.

Highs in the lower 80s through Friday, with upper 60s in the mountains.

Daily chances for isolated to scattered rain and storms this week.

Tonight will remain mostly cloudy and cool, with spotty rain showers. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the lower 60s for the piedmont and mid-50s in the mountains.

Looking ahead at the next few days (First Alert Weather)

Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy, with a few passing rain showers at times. Afternoon high temperatures will be around 80 degrees for the piedmont, and upper 60s for the mountains.

Temperatures look to remain below average for the remainder of the week, with afternoon highs in the lower 80s for Thursday and Friday across the piedmont, and upper 60s to around 70 degrees for the mountains. A cold front will be draped across the region this week, meaning that each day will feature isolated to scattered rain and storms, yet no day is expected to be a washout.

This weekend will be a little warmer, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the piedmont, and low to mid-70s for the mountains. Scattered rain and storms will be possible at times this weekend.

High temperatures look to be in the mid to upper 80s for early next week.

7 day forecast (First Alert Weather)

Tropical Update: Currently, we are watching a weather disturbance near Central America that has a low chance of becoming better organized. Otherwise, there is no organized tropical activity across the Atlantic Ocean. Weather data continues to look at the potential for more tropical activity toward the end of the month.

Keep the umbrella handy or a rain jacket in your vehicle this week.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

