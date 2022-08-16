NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Below average temperatures linger with passing showers at times

More rain is expected by the weekend.
A few light showers will be possible throughout the day but will not accumulate too much.
By Jason Myers
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon high temperatures will remain around 80 degrees for the Charlotte Metro area and the piedmont, with upper 60s in the mountains Tuesday afternoon. A few passing rain showers will be possible at times this week, with more scattered rain and storms by the weekend.

  • Cooling into the 60s overnight for the piedmont, with 50s in the mountains.
  • Highs in the lower 80s through Friday, with upper 60s in the mountains.
  • Daily chances for isolated to scattered rain and storms this week.

Tonight will remain mostly cloudy and cool, with spotty rain showers. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the lower 60s for the piedmont and mid-50s in the mountains.

Looking ahead at the next few days
Looking ahead at the next few days(First Alert Weather)

Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy, with a few passing rain showers at times. Afternoon high temperatures will be around 80 degrees for the piedmont, and upper 60s for the mountains.

Temperatures look to remain below average for the remainder of the week, with afternoon highs in the lower 80s for Thursday and Friday across the piedmont, and upper 60s to around 70 degrees for the mountains. A cold front will be draped across the region this week, meaning that each day will feature isolated to scattered rain and storms, yet no day is expected to be a washout.

This weekend will be a little warmer, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the piedmont, and low to mid-70s for the mountains. Scattered rain and storms will be possible at times this weekend.

High temperatures look to be in the mid to upper 80s for early next week.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Tropical Update: Currently, we are watching a weather disturbance near Central America that has a low chance of becoming better organized. Otherwise, there is no organized tropical activity across the Atlantic Ocean. Weather data continues to look at the potential for more tropical activity toward the end of the month.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep the umbrella handy or a rain jacket in your vehicle this week.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Sullivan
Body of man last seen hiking at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park found, authorities say
Cleanup crews were on Interstate 77 near the John Belk Freeway following a massive...
Cleanup underway after tractor-trailer fire injures driver, closes I-77 N near uptown Charlotte
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, as a strong front moving in during the afternoon will be...
First Alert Weather Day: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible Monday
Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Punitive damages for a former Novant Health employee in a discrimination case was reduced by...
$10M awarded to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case reduced to $300K; millions in front, back pay awarded, judge orders

Latest News

We'll remain at below-normal temperatures through the midweek period before warming up on...
Tuesday afternoon will stay cloudy, cool
Clouds dominate Tuesday around Charlotte and the WBTV area. There won't be very much rain, but...
Unseasonably cool stretch of weather for the midweek
Tuesday afternoon will stay cloudy, cool
Unseasonably cool stretch of weather for the midweek