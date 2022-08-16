4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County.

According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.

Investigators say the four stole more than $800 worth of merchandise.

Deputies were able to determine that the suspects were operating a stolen vehicle.

Within the hour the same suspects robbed a convenience store in Cabarrus County, deputies say. Cabarrus County deputies were able to locate the stolen vehicle and after a vehicle pursuit, all four suspects were apprehended.

The four suspects are being held at the Cabarrus County Jail.

Quin Chaz McRae, 29, of Charlotte, is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and two counts of possession of stolen goods. Bond was set at $200,000.

Kenyuan Michael Lynch-Burwell, 25, of Monroe, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen goods, and two outstanding orders for arrest. Bond was set at $200,000.

Corry Savalas Tolliver, 46, of Charlotte was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and several orders for arrest. Bond is $200,000.

Marybeth Brown, 25, of Charlotte, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and two counts of possession of stolen goods. Bond was set at $175,000.

