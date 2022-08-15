NC DHHS Flu
What parents need to tell the school nurse

By Brad Dickerson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether your child is sitting in their new classroom now or they start back in a couple of weeks, you want to know they’re in good hands.

Part of that is making sure their teacher or the school nurse knows about any illnesses or health concerns.

So, what type of medical information should you be giving to the school nurse or your child’s teacher? Is it information on allergies? What about recurring issues like headaches?

Dr. Ranya Chakra is a pediatrician at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Rock Hill Pediatrics. She joined us with what all parents should be conveying to the school nurse.

