NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Union County Sheriff’s Office names new K-9 puppy ‘Griff’ after public vote

The name Griff received over 2,000 votes from the public and will be the name for the eleven-week-old German Sheperd.
New Union County K-9 "Griff"
New Union County K-9 "Griff"(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After thousands of name suggestions and a final vote between nine finalists, the Union County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the winning name for its newest K-9 puppy is “Griff.”

The name Griff received over 2,000 votes from the public and will be the name for the eleven-week-old German Sheperd.

The finalists for names were Axel, Griff, Honor, Kane, Logan, Radar, Thor, Union and Valor.

Griff was donated by Kaw-Tal German Shepherds and his name will honor UCSO Sgt. Brian Griffin for his dedication and contributions to the K-9 program over the years.

Sgt. Griffin has been part of the UCSO’s K-9 program since 2000 and has supervised the unit for a period of time. He retired from UCSO for a short period of time before returning to service citizens of Union County each day.

“We at the UCSO look forward to seeing what “Griff” accomplishes as he begins his training and his service to the citizens of Union County,” Sheriff Cathey said. “For updates on “Griff” and other current events related to our office, please like and follow our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Sullivan
Body of man last seen hiking at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park found, authorities say
Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, as a strong front moving in during the afternoon will be...
First Alert Weather Day: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible Monday
Sardis Marketplace has over 20,000 square feet of furniture, decor and a range of other retail...
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
Desmond Dailey
Two suspects, including 15-year-old arrested for murder of 18-year-old in May

Latest News

South Middle School
Pistol found in student’s backpack on first day of middle school in Lancaster County
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
Gov. Cooper lifts state’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Clover school district welcomes over nine thousand students as district sees major growth
Clover, S.C. School District welcomes over 9K students as district sees major growth
Dr. Sherry Stancliff recognized for outstanding performance.
Rowan-Cabarrus names 2021-2022 Excellence in Teaching award winner