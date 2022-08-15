Union County Sheriff’s Office names new K-9 puppy ‘Griff’ after public vote

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After thousands of name suggestions and a final vote between nine finalists, the Union County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the winning name for its newest K-9 puppy is “Griff.”

The name Griff received over 2,000 votes from the public and will be the name for the eleven-week-old German Sheperd.

The finalists for names were Axel, Griff, Honor, Kane, Logan, Radar, Thor, Union and Valor.

Griff was donated by Kaw-Tal German Shepherds and his name will honor UCSO Sgt. Brian Griffin for his dedication and contributions to the K-9 program over the years.

Sgt. Griffin has been part of the UCSO’s K-9 program since 2000 and has supervised the unit for a period of time. He retired from UCSO for a short period of time before returning to service citizens of Union County each day.

“We at the UCSO look forward to seeing what “Griff” accomplishes as he begins his training and his service to the citizens of Union County,” Sheriff Cathey said. “For updates on “Griff” and other current events related to our office, please like and follow our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.”

