Town of Fort Mill issues Boil Water Advisory for residents

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Boil Water Advisory has been issued in the town of Fort Mill after a water main was struck on Monday, officials announced.

Residents in the Town of Fort Mill east of US Highway 21, located in York County are encouraged to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

A contractor struck and damaged a water main along the Fort Mill Bypass near Spratt Street, causing low water pressure for some residents in the area.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control requires a Boil Water Advisory when the pressure in the town water system falls below 20 PSI, which can cause contamination.

The Town of Fort Mill is presently working to correct the problem. Upon completion, the water in the affected area will be tested and the results published. Once the system is verified to meet all state and/or federal requirements a repeal will be issued.

Not included in the advisory is west of US Hwy 21 including Kingsley and Masons Bend. Also, note that the Orchards and Springfield neighborhoods are not affected as they are not served by the Town of Fort Mill.

If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may call Town of Fort Mill at 803-547-7158.

