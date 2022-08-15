NC DHHS Flu
As S.C. schools start Monday, bus drivers urge caution

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported 220 collisions involving a school bus in 2020.
“If you see red, red does not mean keep going. Red means to stop.”
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Many students in South Carolina schools, including Lancaster, Chester County, Rock Hill and Clover public schools, are headed back to the classroom Monday morning.

While bus drivers go through training to keep students safe, they want to remind drivers that along with more traffic on the roads comes the need for more patience.

“If you see red, red does not mean keep going. Red means to stop,” bus driver Jeremy Douglas said. “Because these kids can be unpredictable, they can jet across the street at any time, and if these cars are not prepared to stop, we can have an accident. We can have kids being hit.”

“If the bus is stopping and that arm comes out and the sign comes out, you need to stop, too,” added Lindsay Machak, the communications director at Rock Hill Schools.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported 220 collisions involving a school bus in 2020. In the four years prior, there were over 400 school bus crashes each year.

School officials like Machak want to make sure those numbers are kept down.

