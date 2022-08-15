NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Rowan County employment surpasses pre-pandemic levels

Employment at highest rate since November 2008
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 64,849 Rowan County...
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 64,849 Rowan County residents employed as of June 2022(Rowan EDC)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County’s employment levels have surpassed pre-pandemic levels and are now the highest they’ve been since 2008.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 64,849 Rowan County residents employed as of June 2022. The last month with a higher total than that was November 2008, before The Great Recession reached its peak.

At the lowest point of the COVID-19 pandemic (April 2020), there were only 51,245 employed persons in the county. The unemployment rate dipped as low as 3.2% in December, but has trickled back up to 4.1% as of June. That increased labor force will allow for continued growth as new jobs are created.

”Our core principles at the Rowan EDC are to reduce poverty, increase prosperity and improve quality of life, and this is more evidence that we are accomplishing that goal,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “With many additional high-paying jobs coming into Rowan County in the upcoming years, we expect these trends to continue to improve.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Matt Sullivan
CMPD searching for man last seen hiking at McAlpine Park
Sardis Marketplace has over 20,000 square feet of furniture, decor and a range of other retail...
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on...
‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting
Desmond Dailey
Two suspects, including 15-year-old arrested for murder of 18-year-old in May

Latest News

Sardis Marketplace has over 20,000 square feet of furniture, decor and a range of other retail...
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
The new facility will house approximately 125 NASCAR Productions and MRN employees with further...
Cabarrus EDC: NASCAR building new facility in Concord
Optimist Hall will charge for parking starting Aug. 15
Optimist Hall adds parking fees
Optimist Hall adds parking fees