Rowan County employment surpasses pre-pandemic levels

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County’s employment levels have surpassed pre-pandemic levels and are now the highest they’ve been since 2008.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 64,849 Rowan County residents employed as of June 2022. The last month with a higher total than that was November 2008, before The Great Recession reached its peak.

At the lowest point of the COVID-19 pandemic (April 2020), there were only 51,245 employed persons in the county. The unemployment rate dipped as low as 3.2% in December, but has trickled back up to 4.1% as of June. That increased labor force will allow for continued growth as new jobs are created.

”Our core principles at the Rowan EDC are to reduce poverty, increase prosperity and improve quality of life, and this is more evidence that we are accomplishing that goal,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “With many additional high-paying jobs coming into Rowan County in the upcoming years, we expect these trends to continue to improve.”

