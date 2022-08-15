Rachel Coulter: Daily chances for passing showers this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cooler, mostly cloudy days ahead!

Storm chances and temperatures pick back up by the weekend...

Severe threat over as we close out our Monday evening

Mostly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures through much of the week

Scattered storms, slightly warmer temperatures to return by the weekend

It was an active start to the work week, but our severe threat has come to an end... The low-pressure system and associated front responsible for today’s storms has stalled out to our south and won’t move much over the course of the week.

Tuesday Futurecast (WBTV)

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60s as and may not reach the 80-degree mark by Tuesday afternoon! Although a few showers will be possible, the mainly cloudy skies will be keeping our temperatures at bay through mid-week.

Temperatures and rain chances will trend upwards by the upcoming weekend, putting us back in the mid to upper 80s with scattered storms possible each day.

Be sure to check in for frequent updates over the course of the week!

Stay weather aware for potential storms through early tonight.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

