Rachel Coulter: Daily chances for passing showers this week

Spotty rain and patchy fog possible overnight.
Storm chances and temperatures pick back up by the weekend
By Jason Myers
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cooler, mostly cloudy days ahead!

Storm chances and temperatures pick back up by the weekend...

  • Severe threat over as we close out our Monday evening
  • Mostly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures through much of the week
  • Scattered storms, slightly warmer temperatures to return by the weekend

It was an active start to the work week, but our severe threat has come to an end... The low-pressure system and associated front responsible for today’s storms has stalled out to our south and won’t move much over the course of the week.

Tuesday Futurecast
Tuesday Futurecast(WBTV)

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60s as and may not reach the 80-degree mark by Tuesday afternoon! Although a few showers will be possible, the mainly cloudy skies will be keeping our temperatures at bay through mid-week.

Temperatures and rain chances will trend upwards by the upcoming weekend, putting us back in the mid to upper 80s with scattered storms possible each day.

Be sure to check in for frequent updates over the course of the week!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware for potential storms through early tonight.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

