Pistol found in student’s backpack on first day of middle school in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A middle school student has been suspended and is under investigation after a pistol was found in their backpack on the first day of school.

The pistol was found in a South Middle School student’s backpack following a tip and the school resource officer took possession of the firearm and secured it.

Law enforcement has now initiated a criminal investigation into the incident and the student has been suspended and will be referred through the student due process procedures prescribed by the board policy and state law.

Any student caught in possession of a firearm is subject to a full calendar year expulsion from school under state law.

“Safe schools are dependent upon good communication and trust and today that was modeled at South Middle,” Lancaster County School District said in a statement.

