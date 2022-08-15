Person in custody after child found shot at home in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a shooting after a toddler was found shot at a home on Monday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the Palmetto Place Apartment Complex on Pardue Street around 1 p.m. where a child had a gunshot wound to the upper right torso. It’s unclear how they were shot.

The child was flown to a nearby hospital and the condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting took place at the residence and when officers performed a search, blood was found on the floor in one of the upstairs bedrooms.

One person is in custody for the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803- 283-3388, or the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line (803) 289-6040.

