NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

N.C. Congresswoman Alma Adams tests positive for COVID-19

Adams released a statement saying, in part, “I am following the advice of my doctor and resting to ensure a strong recovery.”
She has served in Congress as representative of North Carolina’s 12th district since 2014.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Rep. Alma Adams has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to information from her office, Adams tested positive Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms. Staff says she has received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Adams released a statement saying, in part, “I am following the advice of my doctor and resting to ensure a strong recovery.”

She has served in Congress as representative of North Carolina’s 12th district since 2014. The district covers Charlotte and most of Mecklenburg County.

Cases of COVID-19 are starting to fall again, so much so that Mecklenburg County has moved back to the medium risk level.

That’s determined by the hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Mecklenburg County had been at the high-risk level for about two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Matt Sullivan
CMPD searching for man last seen hiking at McAlpine Park
Sardis Marketplace has over 20,000 square feet of furniture, decor and a range of other retail...
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on...
‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting
Desmond Dailey
Two suspects, including 15-year-old arrested for murder of 18-year-old in May

Latest News

N.C. Congresswoman Alma Adams tests positive for COVID-19
Breastfeeding education
Breastfeeding interest on the rise as formula shortage persists
Students in North and South Carolina are heading back to school this month.
Understanding how the CDC’s changed COVID guidelines could impact the start of school in the Carolinas
Kim Olige created the nonprofit Youth Style Fitness.
Student mentorship through fitness