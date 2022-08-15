N.C. Congresswoman Alma Adams tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Rep. Alma Adams has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to information from her office, Adams tested positive Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms. Staff says she has received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Adams released a statement saying, in part, “I am following the advice of my doctor and resting to ensure a strong recovery.”

She has served in Congress as representative of North Carolina’s 12th district since 2014. The district covers Charlotte and most of Mecklenburg County.

Cases of COVID-19 are starting to fall again, so much so that Mecklenburg County has moved back to the medium risk level.

That’s determined by the hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Mecklenburg County had been at the high-risk level for about two weeks.

