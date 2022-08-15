NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler

(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say.

Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing.

Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into this incident is underway. No additional information will be released at this time.

Related: Person in custody after child found shot at home in Lancaster

