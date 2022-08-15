Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say.

Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing.

Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into this incident is underway. No additional information will be released at this time.

